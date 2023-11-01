‘Strength, stamina and speed’: Obamburumai the wildcard heading into $10m Golden Eagle

Hawaii Five Oh joined Amelia’s Jewel as the $4.20 favourite with Legarto at $6 as punters unpacked the barrier draw, which saw the top three betting draw next to each other in barriers four, five and six.“When Take wasn’t able to come out, the money dried up for Obamburumai a bit, but they have been very keen to back him again today. He is a $10 chance and will probably start shorter,” Ladbrokes’ Adam Hamilton said.
Wednesday’s workout was a valuable learning experience for both Parr and Obamburumai, who had not left Canterbury since arriving in Australia. He went through his paces on the inside fence.“What I’m amazed with, a lightly raced horse from a different country has turned up here at Rosehill this morning on his own and handled it with ease,” Parr said.
“His bloodlines point to him over more of a shorter distance. I think the mile is pretty much the limit, no longer than the mile,” he said. If ever there was a fairytale story in the short history of the Golden Eagle, hard-working jockey Koby Jennings is it.Credit:Charges have been dropped for NRL stars Latrell Mitchel and Jack Wighton after a police officer admitted to making a false police report and lying under oath.
“It put me out of action for six months,” Jennings said. “I had to walk around with a name tag on so people could remember my name again.”
