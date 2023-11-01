Streaming giants cut spending on Australian dramas by $47m ahead of incoming local content rules

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup The outgoing Screen Australia chief executive, Graeme Mason, said the streaming platforms were down in the number of hours they produced, falling from 136 to 114, and the number of titles produced, which fell from 30 to 21, but he said they still spend more than the traditional broadcasters.

Seven out of 21 subscription and streaming titles had budgets in excess of $20m, in contrast to just eight out of the 30 titles in 2021-22. The chief executive of Screen Producers Australia, Matthew Deaner, warned that the figures in the drama report looked good but the dominance of the streaming platforms was “having a profound effect on our viewing habits, what stories we get to see and the business dynamics that underpin investment”.

