Stranger's Conversation on a Flight

The stranger struck up conversation on a delayed flight between Florida and New York. We were both struggling to entertain our toddlers, and we commiserated awhile. After the children fell asleep, he told me he’d recently left the Mormon church. He said he missed the community and the certainty he once felt.

He was still figuring out how to raise a child without faith: for example, would I say there was a heaven if my daughter asked, even if I didn’t fully believe it? Maybe it feels more natural to speak intimately with a stranger on a flight, when you are both uprooted and disoriented, not quite sure if it’s night or day or where the sun should hang in the sky. Maybe it’s more natural for your mind to turn to existential questions when you’re hurtling through the atmosphere at great speed, held up by forces you can’t fully understand. For a few hours we talked about fear and loss, and I later thought that while this kind of intensity is discouraged, maybe such subjects are actually best explored with someone completely unfamiliar to you, who sees the world quite differently. Once on solid ground again, the man told me he’d actually had a lot of life-changing chats with strangers. He was inspired by the cognitive scientist Laurie Santos, whose course on the science of wellbeing, the most popular in Yale’s 300-year history, is now. Santos teaches that the pursuit of happiness is often counterintuitiv

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSSYDNEY: Passenger reveals genius method to sneak extra clothes on flightAn airline passenger has revealed a genius method to sneak extra clothes on board a flight without being charged a luggage fee. She used a pillowcase to disguise her clothes and successfully smuggled them on board. The video of her trick has gone viral.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Air hostess reveals ‘hidden’ seat buttonA flight attendant for TUI Airways in the UK is sharing an “aeroplane hack” for travellers looking to be more comfortable in the aisle seat.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Tottenham v Chelsea live: Spurs down to nine men as Ange Postecoglou cops yellow card in Premier League clashUnder Australian manager Ange Postecoglou Tottenham are enjoying their best start to a top-flight season since 1960/61 as they welcome local rivals Chelsea to north London. Follow all the updates in our live blog.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Live updates: Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur take on Chelsea in Premier LeagueUnder Australian manager Ange Postecoglou Tottenham are enjoying their best start to a top-flight season since 1960/61 as they welcome local rivals Chelsea to north London. Follow all the updates in our live blog.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Air hostess reveals ‘hidden’ seat buttonA flight attendant for TUI Airways in the UK is sharing an “aeroplane hack” for travellers looking to be more comfortable in the aisle seat.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »