‘Strangely silent’: Erin Molan points out lack of outcry in leadup to Matildas-Iran clash

Iran is accused of being heavily involved on the sidelines of the war between Israel and Hamas, with roughly 500 Hamas fighters trained in Iran before the October 7 attacks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ms Molan said the feminists standing up for the women and children being murdered in the Middle East have been “strangely silent”. “Now I’m not saying we shouldn't have played Iran; some of their women have overcome incredible challenges and don't necessarily deserve to be punished for the actions of their government,” she said.

“But again, why aren't the regulars as vocal on this? As they have been when it comes to similar atrocities elsewhere.”

