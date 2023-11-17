Strange Blob Washes Up in Western Australia

This strange blob washed up at Quinns Rocks in Western Australia, raising questions from one local about what the creature could be. 'Underneath was a stingray but it didn't have any flaps and was very very heavy for its size. Commenters were quick to help Dunn identify the creature. 'It's a Numbfish/Coffin Ray. Capable of giving pretty powerful electric shocks - but I'm not sure if it works out of the water,' one Facebook user said.

'Coffin ray, as others have stated they can shock you if they're still alive and you're both on wet sand you can get a decent jolt but you'll be fine as long as you don't have a heart condition,' another confirmed. 'I didn't even know these existed and you're telling me they can electrocute us,' a third person said, horrified. Coffin fish can be either grey or light brown, and are 'shaped like two discs,' according to the Australian Museum. 'The head and pectoral fins form a large disc, while a second smaller disc is formed by the pelvic fins. 'Located on the second disc are two small dorsal fins, immediately followed by a similar-looking caudal fin

