Strange Aussie habit amid cost of living crisis

But that doesn’t seem enough to explain the chart above. It can’t all just be people working more and naturally accruing more super can it?A massive chunk of the increase inflows to super is personal contributions. People are taking big chunks of cash they have sitting in their bank and putting it in super. That stepped up suddenly in the pandemic. Where’s all that money coming from?!

I checked to see if it might be older people selling their homes, downsizing and putting the money in super. But that theory doesn’t seem to hold up – the housing market has been quiet recently with the number of sales at below last year. And the number of homes listed for sale is well below where it used to be.

One thing we know for sure is that some people have a lot more super than others. So who has how much, and are you keeping up with everyone else? should you be putting more in?The average amount of super people in Australia have is $206,000, but that number isn’t really useful by itself, is it? Old people will have more and young people will have less.

Of course, that is still not the whole picture. Men tend to have more super than women. So if we truly want to see how we compare, we should break it down by gender. Here’s that chart. But average can be misleading. That average probably makes you feel bad! You’re probably below it, because a small number of people have way more super than everyone else and they drag the average up.

If you’re 30 and you have $200,000 in super, you have more super than 95 per cent of Australians your age.1. The pension isn’t going anywhere (except up). Most people don’t have enough in super to fund their retirement, and they vote.2. If you’ve heard people say “you need a million in super to be able to retire comfortably”, their standards for comfort must be higher than most people.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘My goodness’: Aussie punter’s absurd piece of NFL history‘My goodness’: Aussie punter’s absurd piece of NFL history

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Strange new worlds: can the Rugby World Cup live long and prosper?The 2027 showpiece will not break new ground so making the US a rugby hotbed in 2031 is now an unlikely mission

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Apple TV's Period Drama: A Strange and Addictive AppealAlisha Boe's character in Apple TV's period drama worries about her baby's acceptance by her British in-laws. The show is an adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel set in the 1870s, following American girls sent to England to marry into British aristocracy.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Apple TV's Period Drama: A Strange and Addictive AppealAlisha Boe's character in Apple TV's period drama worries about her baby's acceptance by her British in-laws. The show is an adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel set in the 1870s, following American girls sent to England to marry into British aristocracy.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Breaking: Kerr just misses out on football’s biggest gong again in best-ever Aussie resultFootball: The Matilda's led by hero Sam Kerr have scored eight goals in their return to playing in front of Australian fans since the Women's World Cup.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Tennis great loses the plot in wild meltdown against Aussie starTennis: American Ben Shelton has claimed his first ATP title, defeating Aslan Karatsev in straight sets in Japan.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕