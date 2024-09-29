Storm To Push For Fast-Tracked Judiciary Hearing In Bid To Free Asofa-Solomona For Grand Final

The Storm have asked for Nelson Asofa-Solomona ’s potential judiciary hearing to be fast-tracked, with the New Zealand hitman needing to make NRL history to have any hope of playing in the grand final .

Asofa-Solomona won support from Kiwis teammate and Panthers enforcer James Fisher-Harris, who insisted he would prefer to beat the Storm at their best. Despite the odds being almost insurmountable, the Storm will meet on Monday morning to decide whether to pursue a case in front of NRL judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew and his panel.

There is a precedent of sorts: the Warriors won a double downgrade in 2023 when Zyon Maiu’u had a grade two reckless high tackle reduced to a grade three careless high tackle. His four-match ban was cut to two matches after a trial game.But that case centred on whether the actions of Maiu’u should be deemed reckless, whereas Asofa-Solomona has the far greater task of convincing the judiciary his grading for a careless tackle was severely disproportionate.

