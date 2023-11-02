Storm Ciarán: ‘danger to life’ warnings for England and rail disruption across Scottish border

The operator’s services between Newcastle and Edinburgh will run on an hourly service from 3pm and will be in place until the end of service on Friday. Speed restrictions will be in place on the route which may see services subject to delays of up to 40 minutes.
Speed restrictions will be in place on routes between Aberdeen and Inverness; Berwick and Edinburgh; Edinburgh and Dundee and Dundee and Aberdeen. The Met Office spokesperson Oliver Claydon said the storm was “forming as we speak” and will hit on Wednesday evening, with coastal gusts of 70mph to 80mph and the potential for 85mph.A red wind warning, the highest level, has been issued by Jersey Met for Wednesday evening into Thursday, with people warned to avoid outside activity due to predicted gusts of almost 100mph.
Claydon said: “There will be very dangerous conditions on the coastline, large waves. We would urge people not to go near the water’s edge. Rain warnings are in place, there will be some very saturated grounds bringing an additional hazard.”Thursday’s amber warning is in place from 3am to 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciarán will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland.
The warning says wind could disrupt travel, bring down power lines and cause structural damage, with flying debris providing a threat to life. Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said “significant flooding” was possible. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm (1ft) of flowing water is enough to move your car,” she said.
