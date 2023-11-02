‘Stop the camera’: Star breaks down on TV

It’s hard to even imagine how tough it must have been for her to lose the love of her life when he was just 42, then her daughter and grandson so shockingly prematurely too., last year’s smash-hit movie about the rock ’n’ roll legend, said: “There’s the Kennedys, and there’s the Presleys. They are the royal families of America. And in different ways, they are both where Shakespeare says, ‘wedded to calamity’.

“I miss him very much. I miss his words, I miss his love, I miss his laugh, I miss his energy, I miss the fun times. You don’t really realise the fun times that you are having, until you go back and look at your albums and your pictures and you go, ‘oh my god, we had so much fun, we did so much.’ It’s still there.”,” she replied without hesitation. “Yes, pressed between the pages of my mind.

“Then we watched the show, and we had a few laughs, and we were all excited about Austin Butler and Baz, and the movie went so well, we were proud of them, then we started to go, and she said ‘Mum, do you want to go to Chateau Marmont and have a drink?’”

“It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It’s still shocking that we don’t have her.” “And we were in Memphis, sitting up in the suite, and she said, ‘Mum, I don’t know if I want to be here,’ and I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘You know, my Ben,’ and she would go on about Ben and how she is still grieving, and this was a couple of months before.”“I think so,” Priscilla replied. “She really … She was almost like, she wanted to go earlier, but the twins were still young, or too young, let’s put it that way.

