Stokes out of T20 World Cup

Tom Hartley, England's leading wicket-taker in the recent Test tour of India, may struggle to find a place in Lancashire's County Championship side due to the presence of Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. Lancashire signed Lyon for the 2024 summer, and it is unlikely for the team to field two finger spinners early in the season. This could hinder Hartley's development as a red-ball cricketer.

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings believes that even if Hartley misses out, he will learn a lot from Lyon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ben Stokes opts out of England’s T20 World Cup campaign this summerBen Stokes has announced that he does not wish to be considered for selection ahead of this summer’s T20 World Cup, which will take place in June in the West Indies and the US

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Socceroos World Cup qualifying LIVE: Graham Arnold’s Socceroos face Lebanon in World Cup qualifierAustralia face Lebanon twice in the next five days and head into their third World Cup qualifier with an unblemished record, conceding no goals and scoring eight.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Socceroos World Cup qualifying LIVE: Graham Arnold’s Socceroos face Lebanon in World Cup qualifierAustralia face Lebanon twice in the next five days and head into their third World Cup qualifier with an unblemished record, conceding no goals and scoring eight.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Socceroos World Cup qualifying LIVE: Graham Arnold’s Socceroos face Lebanon in World Cup qualifierAustralia face Lebanon twice in the next five days and head into their third World Cup qualifier with an unblemished record, conceding no goals and scoring eight.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

The 16 Aussies worth $24 million as key T20 World Cup audition looms in IPLCricket: Western Australia will host the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania, following their 138-run win over Victoria.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Snubbed Aussie star’s heroics creates selection headache ahead of T20 World CupCricket: Meg Lanning helped Delhi Capitals defeat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets to earn a berth in the WPL final.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »