STO ASX: Federal Court halts construction of Santos pipeline to $5.8b Barossa gas site

The Federal Court on Thursday granted the interim injunction sought, preventing “any activity” on the export pipeline. It will remain in place until November 13 when the court will decide whether to grant a full injunction.

Santos’ attempts to begin work on the Northern Territory gas project have been frustrated by legal claims. Indigenous groups, with the assistance of environmental activists, have already frustrated Santos’ attempt to begin work on the Barossa gas project in the Northern Territory, while a similar court ruling have delayed work on Woodside Energy’s Scarborough development in Western Australia.arguing that work should be paused until Santos assesses new evidence showing the cultural heritage risks posed by the pipeline. Santos has had a ship in Darwin ready to start the pipe-laying work.

Fiona Button, a lawyer with the Environmental Defenders Office, was acting for Simon Munkara, a traditional owner. Ms Button asked the Federal Court for an injunction to stall pipeline construction until Santos had submitted a new environment plan to the offshore regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety Management Authority incorporating the fresh evidence.after completing a demand from NOPSEMA to check for underwater cultural heritage sites along the pipeline route and finding none.

But Ms Button told the court on Wednesday that the proposed location of the pipeline – along with the concrete beds it sits on – would damage Sea Country, dreaming tracks, songlines and areas of cultural significance including burial sites and animal habitats,

