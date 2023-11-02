‘Stiffed’: Tech company collapses owing $1.5m

Half of D365 Group’s staff had quit the firm in the space of a year because their superannuation went unpaid for months ranging from $7000 to $45,000, and many were not paid their final wages. This even led to one staff member sending a sensational company-wide email advising everyone to “get out while you can”.
Now the amount of money the company owed to staff has been revealed, according to preliminary investigations from D365 Group’s appointed liquidators, William Honner and Andrew Scott of the insolvency arm of accounting firm PwC.But of that, the bulk is owed to staff and ex-staff. Employees are owed $157,000 in unpaid wages and unpaid annual leave.
As a result, liquidators’ estimations on the amount owed to staff are based on a creditor’s statutory demand the tax office issued to D365 Group in May. However, unfortunately, the scheme doesn’t cover superannuation so it’s likely staff are set to miss out.
“We are currently investigating a potential transfer of the Company’s business to a related party,” the liquidators also noted.The email to staff from a senior executive letting them know superannuation and annual leave was not being paid. Picture: Supplies
The boss of the disability care provider took out a $55,000 loan to fund a CRM (customer relationship management) system for her business, a single platform meant to streamline the booking and payment methods for her 43 clients.Instead, Ms MacRae only received the final product four months ago and she said it doesn’t work the way she was promised.“Now I’m using Excel documents, hours and hours of my time, doing everything manually.”James Turnbull is one of the employees owed money.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕