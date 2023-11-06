Steve Vai's Versatile Performance Leaves Audience in Awe

Frank Zappa used to call Steve Vai his “stunt guitarist”, and on Sunday night that description felt apt. Just Like Paradise - but this show offered a lot more than the histrionic, twenty-notes-per-second shredding for which the Californian is most widely known. To the delight of the many wearers of progressive rock band T-shirts in attendance, Vai used about ten different guitars tonight, and in his dextrous hands they became instruments of seemingly limitless versatility.
Little Pretty Whispering A Prayer, There were also frequent reminders that Vai can fret-tap like a man with two brains. On the intro to, the 63-year-old played his guitar neck as if it were a piano keyboard, building an awe-inspiring web of counterpoint. On And nobody there will forget the sight and sound of Vai’s three-necked, custom-made Ibanez Hydra, which boasted its own harp strings and fretless bass, and had the suitably epic With compositions that sometimes shifted time signatures and tempos as fast as his fingers, Vai required a band as virtuosic as he, and in bassist Philip Bynoe, drummer Jeremy Colson and rhythm guitarist Dante Frisiello, he’s found them. on through, the sound was powerful enough to rattle skulls, yet as precise as Vai’s musicianship demanded. Oddly, though, said skulls were more still throughout this show than I expecte
