Steve Smith to replace David Warner as Australia's Test opener

Debate around who should replace David Warner as Australia’s Test opener continues to bubble away with Steve Smith winning the race, while Former Australia coach Justin Langer described the non-selection of Bancroft as “disappointing”, with Smith to be Australia’s next opener instead. Bancroft was among the long list of Sheffield Shield snubs in Wednesday’s squad announcement for the first Test against the West Indies, with Marcus Harris also left out.

Instead, Matthew Renshaw was added to the squad, while selectors confirmed Green will return to Australia’s XI at No.4. Watch Australia v West Indies on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live with no ad breaks during play. New to Kayo?Harris was viewed as the best option, above Renshaw or Bancroft, if Australia was going to select a specialist opener. But they opted to promote Smith and recall Green, with Renshaw’s versatility then getting him the backup job. However Harris’ real issue might’ve been a lack of playing time given he has so frequently been a Test squad member but not a member of the starting X





From Little Things Big Things GrowNathan Lyon, in his first Test spell on Australian soil, dismissed Kane Williamson before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja, who had been a Test cricketer for a few months. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were on debut. Starc was replacing Patrick Cummins, who had just broken down after his second Test match. Steve Smith, freshly minted as a Test player, was ironing out his flaws in the Sheffield Shield, where his teammates included Josh Hazlewood, soon to get his national call-up. Seven NSW products received their baggy green caps within months, amid the wreckage of a home thrashing in the Ashes and the Argus review. Twelve years on, today all seven remain in Australia’s first-choice Test XI.Their road has been long but never flat, which could be a Paul Kelly lyric. Among the seven, none have played every match since 2011. Lyon (dropped briefly in 2013) came closest. Injuries interrupted the fast bowlers’ careers, sandpaper Smith’s and Warner’s, while Khawaja turned out to be an acquired taste in the selection room

