Steve Smith dismissed by Windies debutant in first Test against West Indies

New Australian opener Steve Smith has failed in his first attempt at the top of the order on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies. Smith, who was elevated to opener after David Warner’s retirement, was dismissed for just 12 in the ninth over of Australia’s innings at Adelaide Oval. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Steve Smith dismissed by Windies debutant. West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph got the breakthrough with his first ball in Test cricket when Smith edged to Justin Greaves in slips.

Joseph wheeled away in an instantly iconic celebration. “What a Test match story and the legacy continues to be built. Important runs with the bat and this is a fairytale beginning with the ball,” Ian Bishop said in commentary. Joseph’s dream debut continued half an hour later when he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (10) to reduce the hosts to 2-45. Labuschagne was surprised by a 141km/h short ball and pulled it straight into the hands of Gudakesh Motie in the deep. Australia reached 2-59 at stumps after Khawaja, who was dropped on three, not out on 30 and Cameron Green unbeaten on six run





