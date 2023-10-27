Steampunk animation with Sam Neill shows under-5s are a tough audience

might look like just another bid to crack the crowded family entertainment market. But for Australian illustrator Nathan Jurevicius, it’s the culmination of a brand-building effort spanning more than two decades, starting out with a line of limited-edition vinyl toys aimed at adult collectors rather than kids.

Scarygirl, the character that has inspired graphic novels, video games and a virtual reality experience. As originally sketched by Jurevicius, the Scarygirl character was a sort of anti-Barbie – freakish in the mock-Gothic manner of Tim Burton, with an eye patch, a jaunty black party hat adorned with a skull, and a grinning mouth stitched shut. One of her arms was a tentacle with a hook at the end, the other bare white bone.

What kind of fictional universe she could fit into was hard to say, which perhaps was the point. Still, she’s since inspired graphic novels, video games, a “free-roam” virtual reality experience – and now this computer-animated feature, made in Queensland by directors Ricard Cussó and Tania Vincent, with five credited writers, a largely Australian voice cast and Jurevicius handling the garish steampunk production design.would look good on an animator’s showreel. headtopics.com

Nor is she remotely scary, or even surly. On the contrary, she’s the kind of cheery foundling who shows up throughout the history of children’s fiction (her catchphrase is “Nothing to it but to do it!” which I swear was first said by either Heidi or Pollyanna).

Just as familiar in all essentials is the plot, which follows her quest to rescue her adoptive father, Blister (Rob Collins). It makes only a superficial difference that Blister is a yellow octopus with a mod haircut, or that the pair inhabit a vaguely post-apocalyptic landscape of rusted machinery and translucent mechanical bees. headtopics.com

