State shelves dream to fix eyesore dubbed the ‘black hole of Melbourne’

Twenty-one years after Federation Square was built, we look at the Melbourne landmark’s controversial history and plans for its future.A century-old civic dream of decking the Jolimont rail yards next to Federation Square to create a new city precinct connecting the CBD and Yarra River has been quietly shelved by the Victorian government.

“We have not had conversations about Fed Square East. We may well in the future, but our eyes at the moment are very clearly towards our Melbourne Arts Precinct transformation project over the next few years. It is going to be a game changer for our city, and we want to get that right.

Victoria Police headquarters, a Commonwealth Games athletes’ village, ANZ headquarters, Melbourne’s tallest skyscraper and a proposal based on the Chicago Millennium Park with galleries, commercial space, a boutique hotel and parkland have all been mooted for the site and then scrapped. headtopics.com

The precinct would also include a state planning centre, which would showcase major projects such as the Metro Tunnel stations, a function centre to replace Central Pier, a new public park above The Paddock, restaurants, bars and retail.

“The state would get back the money on the deck by selling the parcels within the master plan to the market,” Brady said. “I was really keen to do it because I think it is the missing jigsaw . And in the longer term, of course, you can imagine, theoretically, it’s possible to cover all of the yards running right down to the MCG and Richmond station. You would have a city unequalled anywhere in the world.” headtopics.com

“That wasn’t ideal and would have obviously met with some pretty ferocious opposition from community groups and anti-development groups,” he said.

