State’s plan to gun down brumbies

NSW is legally required to reduce their wild brumby figures to 3000 by mid- 2027, however, current estimates from a 2022 survey suggest there are more than 14,000.

The wild horses have been found to be a threat to more than 30 native threatened species, including the critically endangered southern and northern corroboree frogs, broad-toothed rat and the she-oak skink.NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe acknowledged the cultural significance of brumbies, however said aerial shooting was a necessary measure to preserve the welfare of the park.“Threatened native species are in danger of extinction and the entire ecosystem is under threat.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service will now undertake a short, preliminary program to refine a standard operating procedure for aerial shooting before a wider implementation. A carcass management plan and an updated population survey will also be made publicly available. headtopics.com

This will be done in collaboration with the RSPCA NSW, who will also observe and evaluate the program.Currently, aerial shooting is already used on other invasive species like wild deer, pigs and dogs.

“There is the view and there is clear evidence that aerial shooting done well provides the best animal welfare outcomes as you’re going about what is an unpleasant business in culling animals,” she said. headtopics.com

Example of ecological damage created by wild horses at Kosciuszko National Park. Picture: Supplied/ NPWS In order to allow aerial shooting, the government will amend the Kosciuszko National Park Wild Horse Heritage Management Plan

Currently, the park uses on-ground shooting, trapping and relocation, however the government was forced to consider alternate methods to control the invasive species after numbers increased by 4434 between 2020 2022. headtopics.com

