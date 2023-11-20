State Premiers Seek Bigger Say on Migration Intake Amid Population Pressures

State premiers are seeking a bigger say on the country’s migration intake out of growing concern at the population pressures in the major cities. They want to overhaul the visa system to give state authorities the right to name the skilled occupations they need to fill workforce shortages. The premiers also criticize the federal government for cancelling funds for road and rail projects. Reforms to the visa system will be revealed within weeks.

The migration intake has surpassed the government's forecast and is expected to reach almost 500,000 a year unless new measures are implemented





theage » / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State against state: Data reveals Qld kids more active, adults less soThe latest sport and physical activity data reveals a setback for women and the rapid rise of computer-enabled fitness in Australia.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »

Australia recession: New road, rail spending slumps as Labor tells premiers to cut backJust eight new projects valued at $6.6 billion were added in 2022-23, a sharp decline on the 24 projects valued at $25.3 billion added the year prior.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Spending, salaries to be slashed at troubled state insurerNSW Labor has ordered a sweeping review into icare, the state’s big spending state insurer.

Source: smh - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

Brisbane Lions stun minor premiers Adelaide Crows in AFLW finals boilover7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »

Geelong Cats shock reigning premiers Melbourne in semi-finalGeelong Cats secure a shock five-point semi-final win against Melbourne in a tough match. The Cats took inspiration from previous games and urged to maintain their care and joy. Fans were offered free park and ride bus service from Geelong to Ikon Park.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Berri petitions for bigger centre to improve vulnerable children's access to childcareThis town in South Australia's Riverland has one of the nation's highest levels of developmental vulnerability in children, but locals say an increase in childcare will help.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 11. / 50 Read more »