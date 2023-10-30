State against state: Data reveals Qld kids more active, adults less so

Australians are reverting to their pre-pandemic fitness habits and Queensland adults are among the least active in any state.

The latest AusPlay data, for 2022-23, reveals children are returning to the organised sport and physical activity that was interrupted during the COVID-19 restrictions but women are participating less.“When COVID-19 restrictions were in full force, women drove increased participation, especially at higher frequencies,” states a federal government report on the data, to be released on Tuesday.

“The Latest AusPlay data shows these higher levels of participation have not been sustained since restrictions eased.” For men and women in Queensland, it has been a slightly longer slump, with the proportion participating in sport or physical activity at least three times per week dropping from 63.1 per cent in 2017-18 to 58.9 per cent last year.On every measure, Queensland adults are below the national average, and behind most states, but Queensland children are doing well comparatively. headtopics.com

Queensland children aged 14 and under had the equal highest rate of participation in sport or physical activity at least three times per week (23 per cent, compared to a national average of 20 per cent) in 2022-23.

Nationally, the top three sports or physical activities for children were swimming, football (soccer) and gymnastics, while for adults they were swimming, running/athletics and cycling.Bushwalking, pilates and exergaming – computer-based exercise such as smart treadmills and motion-sensing console games – have continued to build on the popularity they recorded during the COVID-19 restrictions. headtopics.com

