Star slammed over ‘sick’ Depp costume

After poking fun at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s infamous court case by dressing up at the ex-couple on Halloween, theFor those who don’t know, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit after Heard described herself as a “public figure” for domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed forWhile the actress didn’t mention her ex-husband by name in the essay, a Virginia jury ultimately ruled in favour of theEmily Hampshire dressed up as Johnny Depp and her friend was Amber Heard for Halloween.

Amid the accusations hurled over the course of the trial was Heard’s graphic retelling of the time Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her with a wine bottle, while Depp argued that Heard was the one who was abusive to him, claiming she severed the tip of his finger by throwing a vodka bottle at him.Schitt’s Creek

— dressed up as Depp. No, not Jack Sparrow Depp. But courtroom, slicked-back ponytail in a nice suit Depp. Meanwhile, a friend of hers dressed as the courtroom version of Heard and put on her most distressed face — one that the actress was often ridiculed for on social media during the highly publicised trial.In each photo, the duo carried a fake poop — a sure nod to Depp’s grotesque allegation against his former wife.

At one point, Hampshire even held a wine bottle. However, it’s unclear whether that was a reference to Heard’s assault allegation or the viral meme during Depp’s interrogation, in which Heard’s lawyer asked if he poured himself a “mega-pint of red wine.”

Imagine being this ignorant, insensitive and cruel and having a platform as large as Emily has. We should stop rewarding and platforming such awful people.

