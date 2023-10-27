Star’s ‘nip slip’ in tiny bikini at ‘wild’ party

Starlette Thynne, from the Gold Coast, Queensland, was among a gaggle of content creators who attended a lavish launch party for fashion e-tailer Hello Molly.
The affordable Australian clothing brand hosted a no-expense spared event on a superyacht in Sydney’s famous harbour to celebrate its new Carnaval Swim collection, with influencer attendees sporting various pieces from the line while frolicking on the water.
Unfortunately for poor Starlette, the sister of Australia's most famous influencer Tammy Hembrow, her budget swimwear struggled to keep up with the "wild" festivities.
The influencer was wearing a $70 bikini from Hello Molly which at one stage exposed her nipple. Picture: MatrixAs the group of girls sipped on branded “fizz” and danced to music on board the extravagant vessel, pictures show Starlette had to cover her bust after suffering a nip slip.
The social media star, who has 206,000 followers on Instagram, was wearing the $69.95 "Hello Molly Sun and Samba swimsuit" when the wardrobe disaster occurred. The risque swimming costume comes in a striking "chilli" red colour and features "cheeky cut" bottoms, and a sexy "slash" detail across the midriff.
Starlette endured the relatable mishap while appearing to lean over the boat's banister to talk to friends on the lower deck. They were all wearing swimwear from the affordable Australian fashion brand. Picture: Instagram/AmeliaMarnie However, she doesn't appear to have let it dampen the day out, with pictures shared by Hello Molly showing Starlette posing alongside a string of other influencers. contestant Amelia Marni who flew in from London where she currently lives to attend the bash.