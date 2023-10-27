Star’s mid-match withdrawal rocks Queensland

The Test contender was unbeaten on 51 at the end of the first day of the Shield clash in Hobart but has left the match to return to Brisbane.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

Queensland Cricket said the 33-year-old’s availability for the Bulls’ next games was unclear as it called for his privacy to be respected. “Under match conditions, he will not be replaced in the match. QC will update his availability for coming matches in due course and requests that Michael’s privacy be respected during this time.”

Players can only be replaced in Australian domestic matches if they are concussed or called up for national duty midgame, as happened when Victorian duo James Pattinson and Marcus Stoinis were forced to leave a Shield game midway through to join the Australian squad in New Zealand during 2016. headtopics.com

His withdrawal will leave the Bulls to rely on Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth as its three remaining pace options in Hobart, along with wrist spinner Mitch Swepson.It comes as WA left-armer Joel Paris and Victorian quick Fergus O’Neill wreaked havoc in the morning sessions of their respective games.

