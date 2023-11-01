Star’s ‘grief’ over kids cutting him out

Patrick Stewart doesn’t have a relationship with either of his children. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images. “Given that I’m separated from my children now – we don’t have relationships – they have become very important. I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s – they’re not children anymore, they’re adults,” he told“I always put my acting work first, before my family,” he continued, saying that “not a day goes by” in which he is “not pained by the memory of my children”.

The beloved actor added that he still feels “responsible” because they “became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them”.His son, Daniel, has followed in his father’s footsteps and gone on to become an actor.

Stewart has spoken in the past about wanting to mend his relationships. Picture from Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP.Law & Order: Special Victims UnitSadly, Stewart’s attempts to rekindle contact with his children over the years have not been successful.In 2009, he confessed that while he felt like his children had “forgiven him”, he was still desperate to “correct” things for the sake of his grandchildren.“When I got married and I had children, I missed huge amounts of time,” he shared.

