Star Entertainment's Sydney Operation Could Be Worth Just $8 Million

Star Entertainment ’s flagship Sydney operation could be worth just $8 million, according to an analysis by Barrenjoey Capital Partners, the investment bank once engaged by the troubled casino group to sell the complex.

. Star’s accounts show a $1.7 billion loss for the 12 months to June 30, largely driven by a $1.4 billion write-down of its casinos. That has taken the loss in value over two years to $4.5 billion.A big part of Star’s write-down – $819 million – related to its Brisbane properties, including the company’s new Queen’s Wharf complex. A further $337 million was wiped off the Sydney casino. Last year, Star slashed $1.6 billion from the value of its Sydney flagship operation.

Barrenjoey’s Mr Ryan expects Star to post losses for years despite Mr McCann’s turnaround plans, and the broker has cut his revenue forecasts for the next year by 20 per cent and his earnings expectations by more than 80 per cent.He said the Sydney operation was worth $8 million, and the Gold Coast property was valued at $386 million. Queen’s Wharf was worth $1 billion. After debt was accounted for, Star had an equity value of $790 million, he added.

Star Entertainment Casino Valuation Debt Regulatory Issues

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Entertainment: No tax break bailout for Star’s casino racketThe question posed by Star’s financial struggles and concerns about its Queen’s Wharf partner is whether any casino in Australia can be profitable without dirty money.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Star Entertainment: Sceptical NSW government poised to reject Star’s pleas, complicated turnaround planBut the Queensland government appears open to allowing the embattled casino operator to push back the tax debt that it owes, to give it breathing room.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

The Sydney areas cutting back on dining and entertainment and where little has changedIn every area of Sydney, people are spending less on luxuries such as dining out. Use our interactive maps to view the data for your area.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Major police operation underway in Sydney after man stabbed to deathA man has been killed in a stabbing incident in Marrickville in Sydney's Inner West outside a Guzman Y Gomez restaurant.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Will the Sydney Metro lure more businesses to set up in North Sydney?Corporate tenants are shifting into the CBD, thanks to the new metro stations. But experts are divided on whether North Sydney will be a winner or a loser.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

NRL 2024 LIVE updates: South Sydney Rabbitohs v Sydney RoostersThe injury-depleted Roosters will be hoping to get some cohesion ahead of the finals when they play their fiercest rivals.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »