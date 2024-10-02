Star Entertainment's Sydney Operation Could Be Worth Just $8 Million

Star Entertainment ’s flagship Sydney operation could be worth just $8 million, according to an analysis by Barrenjoey Capital Partners, the investment bank once engaged by the troubled casino group to sell the complex.
. Star’s accounts show a $1.7 billion loss for the 12 months to June 30, largely driven by a $1.4 billion write-down of its casinos. That has taken the loss in value over two years to $4.5 billion.A big part of Star’s write-down – $819 million – related to its Brisbane properties, including the company’s new Queen’s Wharf complex. A further $337 million was wiped off the Sydney casino. Last year, Star slashed $1.6 billion from the value of its Sydney flagship operation.
Barrenjoey’s Mr Ryan expects Star to post losses for years despite Mr McCann’s turnaround plans, and the broker has cut his revenue forecasts for the next year by 20 per cent and his earnings expectations by more than 80 per cent.He said the Sydney operation was worth $8 million, and the Gold Coast property was valued at $386 million. Queen’s Wharf was worth $1 billion. After debt was accounted for, Star had an equity value of $790 million, he added.
Star Entertainment Casino Valuation Debt Regulatory Issues
