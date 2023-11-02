Star ‘didn’t want to’ join iconic reunion

The source added, “They were all offered it. But the three of them loved being together for their reunion. “They had a great time talking about being mums, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there.”Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried reunited for a reunion in a Walmart ad.A notoriously private McAdams, 44, has two children with her long-term boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden: They welcomed a son in 2018 and daughter in 2020, though have never disclosed their names.

Meanwhile, Lohan, 37, has a newborn son with husband Bader Shammas, who she gave birth to in July, while Seyfried, also 37, is mum to Nina, 6, and Thomas, 3, with her husband Thomas Sadoski. Chabert, 41, has a seven-year-old daughter, Julia, with husband David Nehdar.McAdams’ decision not to participate comes months after she opened up in a rare interview, where she revealed she rejected a handful of big-budget films at the peak of her career in the mid-2000s.

After her two-year break, McAdams hit the ground running again, consistently starring in movies from 2009 until 2015, including leading roles in“You don’t go to theatre school to learn about how to deal with . There’s no book on how to navigate that,” she explained.

