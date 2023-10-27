Star, 83, makes baffling deal with partner, 29

star and the Sony executive came to an agreement on custody, visitation schedules and child support, though the specifics have yet to be disclosed.Pacino and Alfallah have come to a custody arrangement regarding their baby son. Picture: The Hollywood JR/Backgrid
Alfallah filed for full custody of their son in early September and wished for Pacino to have “reasonable visitation” rights while giving him shared legal custody, which would provide him the right to weigh in on major decisions such as health care and education.
She also included a copy of a signed “voluntary declaration of parentage,” which proves that Pacino is Roman’s biological father.“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” Pacino’s rep said.Pacino and his much-younger girlfriend are reportedly still together. headtopics.com
“It always has been. I’ve got many kids,” he added. “But this is really special coming at this time.”The Oscar-winning actor became a father again alongside close friend Robert De Niro, who welcomed a child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen earlier this year.
“He’s a few years older than me,” De Niro, 80, said in response to Pacino’s baby news. “God bless him.”Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire after the astounding success of the Eras tour, which is set to become the richest tour of all time.Australian Idol winner Kate DeAraugo has revealed the surprising point she hit “rock bottom” in her struggle with ice addiction.Posters have sprung up in the UK village where Kate Middleton’s family live, amid a feud with an OnlyFans model. headtopics.com