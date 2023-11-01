Stanley Druckenmiller has ‘massive’ bullish bets on 2-year notes

Stanley Druckenmiller, who managed money for George Soros for more than a decade, has been predicting a hard landing for the US economy for some time.Druckenmiller has joined a number of prominent investors, including Bill Ackman and Bill Gross, in sounding the alarm about the economy lately. Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said this month that he’s unwound bearish bets on 30-year Treasuries, because “there is too much risk in the world”.

Druckenmiller, who managed money for George Soros for more than a decade, has been predicting a hard landing for the US economy for some time. He has said that corporate profits could fall by 20 per cent to 30 per cent, and that the value of commercial real estate will tumble.In the interview with Tudor Jones, Druckenmiller said he’s observed anecdotal evidence that “on the margin, things are getting softer” as pandemic stimulus is “running down rapidly”.

If he’s right about the economy, Druckenmiller said two-year yields could fall to 3 per cent, while 10-and 30-year yields remain at the current levels of roughly 5 per cent. “When rates were practically zero, every Tom, Dick, Harry, and Mary in the United States refinanced their mortgage,” Druckenmiller said. “Unfortunately, we had one entity that did not, and that was the US Treasury.”

