The times have been crunched and here are the standout performances from Cox Plate day 2023. The highest rated victory across Moonee Valley and Randwick was Romantic Warrior, according to ratings experts Punting Form. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Romantic Warrior wins epic Cox Plate. TRACK PATTERN - MOONEE VALLEY Our Trackwalker Info was spot on with 9 of the 10 races won by horses in lanes 3 to 6. Three leaders held on and won. Only one horse came from further back than 29.

BE WARY IMPERATRIZ – 1st Manikato Stakes Dominant victory from this Kiwi mare but the numbers are suggesting her opposition didn’t turn up here. She’s rated a length or two slower than what she did at her first two runs this prep and the overall time of 1:09.56 is bang on G1 average. What does that say about her rivals? UNLUCKY SALTAIRE – 2nd Listed Crockett Stakes Was 4.5 lengths off the lead at the 600m and ran the best last 400m and 200m of the entire day but still couldn’t reel in Gumdrops.