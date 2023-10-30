Stan Grant takes aim at ‘devastatingly convincing’ Jacinta Price for Voice defeat

High-profile former ABC journalist and Voice advocate Stan Grant has broken his silence following the defeat of the referendum, saying Australia’s views on reconciliation were set in stone by the No vote and he doubted he would live to see a changed nation.

“Our nation is set in stone: one word, no. Whatever hope there may be for a different Australia, I likely won’t live to see it,” Grant said in the speech, titled, in which he described the Voice as a “thing of poetry” rather than of politics.

“But the politician is so devastatingly convincing. The politician has no tolerance for history, painHe also targeted Albanese’s continued messaging that the Voice was a modest request from Indigenous Australians. headtopics.com

Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday after the referendum defeat.Last week, Yes campaigner Thomas Mayo spoke of the “emptiness in my chest” after the crushing defeat, but vowed to keep fighting for recognition which is “unfinished business” for Australia.

“And this morning I am hearing that word: no. That word without love. That word of rejection. That word from which no other word can come,” he said of the morning after the referendum defeat.by philosopher Theodor Adorno, criticising a breakdown in meaningful language during significant debate. “The word itself – evil - is banal. Did the Nazis too not read Shakespeare and Goethe?” he said. headtopics.com

