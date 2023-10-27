St Andrew’s head vows ‘the horrors of evil’ will not define school

The head of St Andrew’s Cathedral School has made an oath to parents and carers that “the horrors of evil” will not define their community as they grieve the death of staff member Lilie James.

“We are deeply concerned for the families directly involved in this incident and I am personally committed to aligning our communications with what is respectful to them and in lock step with the NSW Police. I will not move at a pace that ignores those priorities,” McGonigle wrote.

St Andrew’s was closed on Thursday and Friday, but HSC and final year International Baccalaureate exams have continued for dozens of students in a separate building to the school’s main campus. In a message to the St Andrew’s community on Thursday, McGonigle said school counsellors had been brought on site to provide additional support for parents and students.“Many of you will want to know how we are supporting our students at this time. Counselling support for all students is available and pastoral care will be ongoing when students return to school and for year 12 students undertaking exams,” she said on Thursday. headtopics.com

A body has been found off the cliffs in Diamond Bay after police resumed their search for Paul Thijssen.McGonigle, from Northern Ireland, has worked in education across the world including Israel, South Africa and Northern Ireland.

Read more:

smh »

Homicide detectives investigate after woman's body found at Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolNSW Police say officers were called to a school on Kent Street in the CBD over a concern for someone's welfare. A second crime scene has been set up in the city's eastern suburbs. Read more ⮕

‘We experience this grief together’: School offers support to students after staff deathStudents at St Andrews Cathedral School will be given counselling, pastoral care and have access to special consideration for exams after the death of staff member Lilie James. Read more ⮕

Lilie James identified as woman found dead at Sydney private school, police searching for male colleagueThe young St Andrews Cathedral School water polo coach’s body was found in the school’s gym. Police are now searching for another staffer Paul Thijssen. Read more ⮕

Daniel Andrews gave ‘cock and bull’ excuse to skip Comm Games inquiryLiberal MP David Davis has criticised former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews over his decision not to attend an inquiry into the state’s failed Commonwealth Games event. Mr Davis has called the former premier’s reason for absence a “cock and bull excuse”. “There’s no reason they couldn’t have come,” he told Herald Sun columnist Steve Price. Read more ⮕

St Andrew's Cathedral School in Sydney CBD remains closed after 'horrific' death of 21-year-old water polo coachLilie James worked as a water polo coach at St Andrew's Cathedral School before her body was found on campus in a bathroom in the gym area. Read more ⮕

Police hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolA prestigious school in Sydney will remain shut tomorrow after the death of a female staff member. Her body was found on school premises overnight. Police investigations are ongoing. Read more ⮕