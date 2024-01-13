Squadron Energy Announces $2.75 Billion Wind Turbine Agreement

Andrew Forrest, the CEO of Squadron Energy, announces a $2.75 billion agreement to purchase wind turbines. This commitment by an Australian company is historic and will contribute to a more competitive and inexpensive energy market in Australia. Forrest also mentions the government's Capacity Investment Scheme and its potential support for the wind projects in New South Wales.





abc730 » / 🏆 14. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North East Link Project Cost Blows Out to $26.1 BillionThe North East Link project in Victoria will cost taxpayers $10 billion more than previously predicted, with the total price of the project blowing out to $26.1 billion. The state will also spend $8.8 billion each year on interest payments.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Chris Bowen: The Target of Anti-Energy Transition PolemicistsNew Labor ministers light up the Coalition’s polling or anti-energy transition polemicists quite like Chris Bowen. The sense of unrestrained glee with which the Climate Change and Energy Minister’s committed horde of noisy critics confidently predict his doom is as frequent as it is unhinged.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

NSW Residents Missed Out on $1 Billion in Tax Revenue Due to Gambling ConcessionNSW residents missed out on an estimated $1 billion in tax revenue last financial year as a result of the gambling concession to registered clubs, a 25 per cent increase from the previous year. State budget papers show that expenditure on the gambling tax concession was due to break through the billion barrier in 2022-23, and is predicted to increase again in 2023-24, more than a decade after the federal government’s top economic advisers warned there were “strong grounds” for it to be radically scaled back.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Announces Investigation into Missing Cabinet Records on Iraq WarPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared Australians have 'a right to know' how and why the Howard government decided to participate in the Iraq war, as he announced an independent review into missing cabinet papers tied to the deployment.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Queensland's natural disasters to cost over $2 billion to recoverQueensland's state Treasurer Cameron Dick says it will cost more than $2 billion to recover from recent natural disasters in the south-east and Far North. Most of the damage bill is in the south-east, with storms on the Gold Coast, Logan and Scenic Rim accounting for three quarters of the total damage bill. Surrounding suburbs were spared the worst of the destruction, but the effects were felt across the region. Gold Coast residents have called it the worst storm in half a century.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

What is the Universe Made Of?Scientists have measured the properties of dark energy in more detail than ever before, revealing it may be a hypothetical vacuum energy or something stranger and more complicated that changes over time.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »