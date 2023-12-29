Spy Kids: A Deeper Meaning Behind the Kid Movie Chaos

Do I have children myself? No. Am I a fan of little ones? Only occasionally. But quality kids movies are, IMHO, peak cinema. The perfect comfort watch. Of course, not all of these films are created equal. Some are full of what I disdainfully call "kid humour": slapstick, fart jokes, you name it. Very cringe. Not for me.Incredible sets. Creative concepts that spark the imagination. Gadgets. Action. Wigs. Exciting chase scenes involving life-sized thumbs. You want it, Spy Kids has it.
And I believe this film has a deeper, true meaning behind all the kid movie chaos. But more on that later.The film opens on a dramatic clifftop house. This house is nice. So nice that the primary school aged children in the movie have an ensuite bathroom.Big sister Carmen is a bit of an asshole to her little brother Juni. He's scared of everything, and is getting bullied at school. His fingers are covered in Band-Aids because his hands get so sweaty, they grow warts. The children's mother sits down to tell them a bedtime story about two spies from competing nation
