Spray paint sold at Supercheap Auto recalled over safety fears

MotorActive ColorSpec Base Coat Colour 300g aerosol cans with the batch number 353221﻿ have an error that could see the valve separate from the can, creating a projectile and ejecting paint towards the user or bystanders, Product Standards Australia said in its"There is a risk of serious injury if the valve or can separates and becomes a projectile or from the paint ejecting from the can under pressure," the regulator said.A batch of spray-paint cans have been recalled over fears the can poses a danger. (Supplied)Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the can and check its base for the batch number.Continue reading

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: NT government recommits to arming private security guards with capsicum spray in DarwinThe NT Police Association is among vocal critics of a Northern Territory government plan to give additional powers to security guards, which many say are not adequately trained.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Footage of car yard fire released as police investigate suspicious blazeAn auto repair shop in ﻿Crestmead, Logan, was set alight on Saturday night, with police being alerted to the incident at 8.10pm.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Is the pendulum of power swinging towards US unions?The United Auto Workers have scored a major victory. And it could be a sign of more to come for workers – unless the Fed undermines them again

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Grave fears Yang Hengjun could die in a Chinese jailThe two sons of detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun have expressed their grave fears for their father in a letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Their desperate plea for their severely ill father comes ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip to Beijing this weekend.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Family fears jailed democracy advocate could die in Chinese prisonThe family of pro-democracy activist Dr Yang Hengjun has written to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, pleading with him to do everything he can to secure his release when the Prime Minister heads to China this weekend. They fear Dr Yang is being left to die.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Fears that Israel-Hamas war could inspire an attack in the USThe head of America's Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned of a sharp rise of threats against Jewish people. FBI Director Christopher Wray has warned that Hamas could inspire an attack in the US.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕