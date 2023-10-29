Sports Betting Sector Offers to Remove Logos from Football Club Jerseys

The sports betting sector has offered to remove logos from football club match-day jerseys amid an intense stand-off with the government over aCommunications Minister Michelle Rowland is preparing to announce curbs on TV, online and outdoor betting promotions and has been in talks with gambling, TV and sporting code executives.Alex Ellinghausen

About half of the clubs in the NRL retain partnerships with bookmakers, and across 14 elite sports in Australia there were 21 partnerships recorded in 2022, according to Swinburne University of Technology research.

Labor MP Peta Murphy chaired an inquiry that recommended a ban on gambling ads and promotions across all media.The government is also working through how any such change would be applied to streaming services. headtopics.com

Murphy said on Sunday: “While any reforms are welcome, what the evidence clearly shows is that nothing short of a complete ban on advertising is needed to tackle the scale of this problem.”A well-placed source said Rowland was attempting to thread the needle and would probably opt for the path of least resistance.

of Sportsbet’s large donations to her personal re-election fund, which prompted calls for her resignation.Some restrictions on gambling promotion already exist. Gambling ads cannot be shown during live sports events until 8.30pm, though betting firms use half-time and other breaks to advertise. Ads are also prohibited between 4pm and 7pm during shows rated C, P or G, but news and current affairs programs are excluded. headtopics.com

“The equivalent to plain packaging here is the full ban. That’s where European nations are going,” he said.Rowland’s spokesman said the government was weighing up the recommendations of Murphy’s committee, while Coalition communications spokesman David Coleman said Rowland was moving too slowly to address the policy issue.

Sports Betting Sector Offers to Remove Logos from Football Club JerseysThe sports betting sector has proposed to stop advertising on football club jerseys amid a stand-off with the government over betting promotions . The industry has also suggested restrictions on radio advertisements and billboards near schools. Read more ⮕

Sports Betting Sector Offers to Remove Logos from Football Club JerseysThe sports betting sector has proposed to stop advertising on football club jerseys amid a stand-off with the government over betting promotions . The industry has also suggested restrictions on radio advertisements and billboards near schools. Read more ⮕

Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum's failure hit Aboriginal tourist sector hard, leaders sayMany in the Aboriginal tourism industry spend their days sharing their culture with the wider community. An industry leader says some want out of the sector after the referendum. Read more ⮕

SA's post-COVID international tourism recovery struggles as sector takes stock of slow returnDolphin cruise operator William Pyke knew international tourism figures would not bounce back right away after the pandemic — but he did not think it would take this long. Read more ⮕

Sports world pays tribute to Matthew PerryThe sporting world has paid tribute to Matthew Perry after his shock death at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

Great Southern Sports Academy launched to help young country athletes excelYoung country athletes often face more hurdles than their city counterparts, but that may soon change. Read more ⮕