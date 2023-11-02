Split US Congress quarrels over new aid to Israel and Ukraine

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress want to promptly adopt military aid for Israel, a long-standing US partner at war with Hamas.Washington is Kyiv's biggest military backer, having committed tens of billions of dollars since Russia invaded in February 2022.

But Biden's pledge of undisrupted financial support, reiterated during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington in September, looks to be in jeopardy.In the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold only a slim majority, a few hard-line conservatives have demanded an immediate end to Ukraine funding.

The chamber is only just emerging from an unprecedented three-week paralysis, after the previous Republican speaker was removed with votes from the same hard-line group. The situation is drastically different in the Democrat-controlled Senate, where most Republicans have voiced support for boosting aid to Ukraine.

"The idea that supporting the fight against Russian aggression detracts from other security priorities is false," top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said recently. Aware that war fatigue is growing in some US political circles, Biden has decided to couple his aid request for Ukraine -- over $61 billion -- with that for Israel, around $14 billion.

The 80-year-old Democrat has also asked for some $9 billion to respond to international humanitarian crises, including in the Gaza Strip, while sweetening the deal for conservatives with billions of dollars requested for US border security and projects aimed at countering China.House Republican leaders, balking at the price tag of the president's request and divided over Ukraine, plan to hold a vote Thursday on a bill solely for Israel.

