Spending surges as Melbourne Cup rate pain looms

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed spending jumped 0.9 per cent in September, triple the level predicted by market experts.

Retail spending surged in September, again increasing the likelihood of an interest rate rise following the Reserve Bank's meeting on Melbourne Cup day. Picture: Australian Bureau of Statistics "Also adding a boost to turnover in household goods retailing was the release of a new iPhone model and the introduction of the Climate Smart Energy Savers Rebate program in Queensland."

Every other state and territory also saw a rise in spending over the month, led by Tasmania where consumption jumped 1.8 per cent. That assessment was echoed by Mr Dorber on Monday, pointing out that retail spending remained far below past levels. headtopics.com

Fresh sign RBA will hikes rates againRetail spending soared higher in September, as shoppers embarked on a spending spree, adding further pressure on the Reserve Bank to hike rates on Melbourne Cup Day. Read more ⮕

‘We were a bit nervous’: From France to England to a Melbourne Cup in two monthsLastotchka was set to be running a group 3 in France on Sunday but instead found herself doing some light work at Werribee preparing for the Melbourne Cup after being purchased by Australians in September. Read more ⮕

Victoria’s new sobering-up centres not ready for Melbourne CupVictoria's new sobering-up centres will not be ready by the time the state's new public drunkenness laws come into effect. The new policy will scrap the offence of public drunkenness. Dangerously drunk people are to be taken home or cared for at a sobering up centre instead. Read more ⮕

Melbourne Cup order of entry: Outsiders preparing for last chance saloon as final field takes shapeHorseracing: In a thrilling finish with just over a half a length separating the top six horses, veteran stayer Amade was able to prevail in the Geelong. Read more ⮕

Legendary jockey Damien Oliver chasing Melbourne Cup history with French horse Alenquer7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Victorian Government Defends Plan to Decriminalise Public Drunkenness on Melbourne Cup DayThe Victorian government is facing concerns from police officers over its plan to decriminalise public drunkenness on Melbourne Cup Day. The Police Union has raised concerns about officers' preparedness and the lack of a sobering up centre in Collingwood. Read more ⮕