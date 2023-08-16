Spending Christmas Alone: Choosing My Own Traditions

One of two things usually happens when I tell people I'm spending Christmas alone. They either offer to have me as a guest at their own family gathering, or they look at me like I've just told them I only have weeks to live. While I appreciate their generosity and concern, it feels like they're trying to ease their discomfort, not mine. Christmas is sold as a time of togetherness.

Perhaps it's hard to accept that anyone would willingly choose to spend 'the most wonderful time of the year' entirely on their own without spiralling into a state of despair. But after many years gratefully being an orphan guest at other people's family festivities, I've realised that it isn't actually how I want to spend the day. This Christmas I plan to start my own traditions by enjoying the freedom of doing exactly what fills my cup. Please don't feel bad for me





