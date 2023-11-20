Speculation and Outage at Optus

For 12 days, the speculation from inside Optus’ campus in Sydney’s northern suburbs ran free. The Singtel board had given her until Friday. The Singaporeans were backing her to the hilt. It was Gladys Berejiklian’s decision not to be more forthcoming with details of the outage.– which led to the release of sensitive information such as passport, driver’s licence and Medicare numbers of more than 10,000 customers – did not claim the telco’s chief executive, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

There was little doubt a massive outage on November 8 would., the former bank executive intended to leave the company she has led since 2020 even before a bruising Senate hearing – a public reprimand which has left many in business uneasy.At that hearing, convened by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, Bayer Rosmarin carefully avoided shifting blame to others. There were certainly many at Optus who were involved in operating the network in a way that led to its collapse that Wednesday mornin





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Optus outage: Kelly Bayer Rosmarin and her telco’s public response didn’t workCEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is technically right that the outage cannot be ‘covered in a soundbite’, but it is tin-eared in its treatment of the public interest.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin is sorry for internet and phone outageKelly Bayer Rosmarin denies the telco got its communications wrong on Wednesday. But a new hit to confidence in the group will hurt.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Optus outage: Australia fails Optus’ cyberwar rehearsalOptus’ chaotic outage wasn’t cyber warfare, and that’s lucky. We saw that we can’t function if one part of our digital lives falls over.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Optus outage: What the Optus outage means for AFR subscribersThe nationwide Optus outage has triggered a service disruption to some subscribers of The Australian Financial Review.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Optus outage: What early signs suggest may have gone wrong at OptusProblems with how Optus routes internet traffic from place to place may have caused its catastrophic network.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Optus network outage: When will Optus outage be fixed?7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »