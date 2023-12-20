Specialist Sneaker Cleaning and Repair Services on the Rise

Specialist sneaker cleaning and repair services are becoming more common. While returning a pair to box-freshness can be expensive, a simple clean goes a long way. Earlier this year, at the beginning of a long work trip, I bought a new pair of sneakers. I wanted them to mark the professional win the trip represented and I knew I was going to wear them a lot. They were expensive, I paid about $330 for them, but they were worth it.
I ran in them, walked long distances and wore them to important meetings with suits and dresses. When I returned home after six months of travel, they looked tired. The mesh at the balls of my feet had worn through, the outer had some superficial scratches and they were torn around my ankles and inside at the back of the heels. Plus, they were discoloured and starting to smell. But I didn’t want to let them go. Almost everyone I know has a pile of old grey sneakers in a corner of their cupboard, laundry or garage. They are easy to accumulate and difficult to throw away. Every year 25m sneakers are imported into Australia
