Spat erupts over who pays for $300 NBN connection fee

Debate has erupted over a little known one-off rental set-up fee and whether landlords or tenants should be slugged with the bill.

The fee is to recuperate costs for internet infrastructure ﻿provided by the NBN, but whether the charge should fall on the landlord or renter has been hotly contested.Debate has erupted over a little known one-off rental set-up fee and whether landlords or tenants should be slugged with the bill.

"Something doesn't sit right with me. Is that our responsibility or the landlord's? Because when we leave that property we can't take that with us, it stays." Rental providers in Victoria must pay all costs and charges associated with the installation of fixed internet and phone line connections, including through the NBN. headtopics.com

But different rules apply in NSW, where it is the tenant's responsibility to bear the cost of installation."RAHU believes that NSW, and any other state or territory that follow the same tenancy law as NSW, are behind the times on tenancy law."

In Western Australia and South ﻿Australia, there is no specific legal requirement for either the landlord or the tenant to cover the $300 fee. "The fee could be negotiated if the connection is not available," a spokesperson for WA's consumer protection said. headtopics.com

