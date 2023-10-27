Spanish clergy sexually abused more than 200,000 children, inquiry estimates

Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty ImagesPhotograph: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty ImagesMore than 200,000 minors are estimated to have been sexually abused inThe report did not give a specific figure but it said that in a poll of more than 8,000 adults, 0.6% said they had been sexual abused by members of the clergy when they were children. This figure equates to about 200,000 of Spain’s adult population of about 39 million.

The Roman Catholic church has been rocked by a series of sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years. “Unfortunately, for many years there has been a certain desire to deny abuses or a desire to conceal or protect the abusers,” said Gabilondo, a former education minister.

Just before the report was presented in parliament, the Spanish bishops conference said it would hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss its findings. Spain’s Catholic church, which for years flatly refused to carry out its own inquiry, declined to take part in the independent investigation, although it did cooperate by providing documents on cases of sexual abuse that had been collected by dioceses. headtopics.com

The Spanish church said in June that it had discovered 927 cases of child abuse through a complaints procedure launched in 2020. It argues it has set up protocols for dealing with sexual abuse and has set up “child protection” offices within dioceses.

“According to experts, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” the newspaper wrote on Friday before the report was published.

