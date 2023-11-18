SpaceX's Starship Fails in Space During Test Flight

SpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft Starship, developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, has failed in space shortly after lifting off - cutting short its second test but making it further than an earlier attempt that ended in an explosion. The two-stage rocketship blasted off from the Elon Musk-owned company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas on Saturday, helping boost the Starship spacecraft as high as 148km above ground on a planned 90-minute test mission to space and back.

But the rocket's Super Heavy first stage booster, although it achieved a crucial manoeuvre to separate with its core stage, exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after detaching, a SpaceX webcast showed. Meanwhile, the core Starship stage boosted further toward space but a few minutes later a company broadcaster said that SpaceX mission control suddenly lost contact with the vehicle. "We have lost the data from the second stage... we think we may have lost the second stage," SpaceX engineer and livestream host John Insprucker sai





