South Sydney Star Latrell Mitchell to Launch Project Pathfinder

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell will go from being booed by rival rugby league fans to worshipped like a “rock star” within five days. Rabbitohs stars Mitchell, Cody Walker and Tyrone Munro, and NRLW pair Quincy Dodd and Rhiannon Byers, will join ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb and Premier Chris Minns in Moree on Wednesday to launch Project Pathfinder.

The program, run with the NRL and NSW Police – and devised inside V’landys’ Druitt Street city offices last year – aims to help Indigenous youth make good choices and avoid a life of crime. Three of the program’s first participants, including a youngster from Moree, will join Wednesday’s launch

