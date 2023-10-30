South Sydney Fullback Latrell Mitchell Arrested in Canberra

South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell told police during his arrest in Canberra earlier this year that “I’ve done nothing wrong but be a blackfella in Australia”.

Mitchell and close friend Jack Wighton appeared at ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning contesting charges from an early morning street brawl during celebrations for Wighton’s 30th birthday in February.Mitchell’s defence will revolve around the heavy-handed police conduct during the arrest that resulted in both men being charged with failing to comply with an exclusion direction and fighting in a public place. Mitchell was also charged with resisting a territory public official.

Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna accused the duo of fighting outside the Fiction nightclub after Wighton was removed from the venue by police due to his upset facial expression, angry demeanour and clenched fists. headtopics.com

Police then allegedly intervened to break up the fight and arrest Mitchell, while reminding Wighton he had been issued with an exclusion direction and to leave the area.South Sydney recruit Jack Wighton was all smiles arriving at court on Monday.But Mitchell’s lawyer Jack Pappas said the police had acted inappropriately in their dealings with the men, suggesting it was “a sad parody of what proper police conduct needed to be”.

Footage from police body-worn cameras will show Mitchell encouraging people filming his arrest to share it on social media, Pappas told the court.Other footage of the arrest shows four police officers on top of Mitchell when arresting him while the fullback yells “my shoulders, my shoulders”. headtopics.com

A lawyer for Wighton said Mitchell had been “reduced to a weeping mess” and was worried “he might die”.

Residents in south-west Sydney told to evacuate because of unpredictable grassfireThe grassfire is burning alongside the T8 train line between Minto and Ingleburn, in a small pocket of bush and grassland amid sprawling, suburban homes. Read more ⮕

‘Done nothing wrong but be a blackfella in Australia’: Mitchell, Wighton face court Latrell Mitchell ’s defence will revolve around the conduct of police during the arrest which resulted in both men being charged. Read more ⮕

Albanese returns to Sydney after ‘critical’ US visitPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned to Australia after his trip to the Untied States to meet with President Joe Biden. Read more ⮕

Review: Paul McCartney’s first Sydney show wentThe former Beatle was not content to let it be, mixing new songs with the classics at an emotionally charged show at Allianz Stadium. Read more ⮕

Sydney councils grapple with response to Middle East conflictLocal councillors have been facing criticism over attitudes towards the October 7 terrorist attacks and the flying of Israeli and Palestinian flags. Read more ⮕

Sydney’s west will be home to the $2b Nepean business parkHigh demand and low supply are the forces behind two large industrial property developments in Sydney’s west that will cater to a wide range of users. Read more ⮕