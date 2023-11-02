South Australian youth in detention causing 'significant risk and injury' to themselves, report reveals

"The TCV is aware of multiple protracted self-harm incidents, where young people tied multiple ligatures or required restraint several times.Ms Reid is legislated to advocate for children detained at Kurlana Tapa – South Australia's only secure holding facility for children sentenced or remanded to detention.The majority – more than 90 per cent – were detained on remand, meaning they were yet to be found guilty of the crimes for which they were alleged to have committed.
She said her office was unable to determine the exact number of self-harming incidents, or whether there had been any noticeable data trends, as information was spread across multiple reports. A safe room at the Training Centre, where a young person who is heightened or self-harming may be held until they calm.The watchdog also raised concerns about the use of a "safe room" at the centre, which she described as "bare" and "padded in a rubbery material"."It's a very sad place, those safe rooms," Ms Reid said.
"When a young person is displaying self-harming behaviours, access to items that pose a risk to their safety is limited or removed," they said. "Even though staff are trained to use that restraint with care and as safely as possible, it is still a highly aggressive and physical restraint," she said.
A Department for Human Services spokesperson said they were unable to verify Ms Reid's data analysis.
