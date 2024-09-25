South Australian MP's Bill Would Require Birth After 28 Weeks

Liberal MP Ben Hood, who introduced the bill on later abortion to South Australia ’s parliament and has been called a ‘rising star’ by the party’s leader.Liberal MP Ben Hood, who introduced the bill on later abortion to South Australia ’s parliament and has been called a ‘rising star’ by the party’s leader.
Under the existing legislation, abortions after 22 weeks and six days are allowed in extreme circumstances where there is significant risk to mother or foetus. Under the proposed legislation, a woman needing an abortion after 27 weeks and six days would have to either keep the baby or adopt it out. “In fact, the innovation of this bill is that it allows a mother to end her pregnancy throughout all nine months and indeed, right up to birth.”Abortions were decriminalised in SA in 2021, and those reforms included the 22 weeks and six days’ threshold and the conditions under which they occurred.data shows that in 2023, fewer than 1% of terminations were performed after that stage, but fewer than five were performed after 27 weeks.
Greens MLC Tammy Franks said later abortions were “very complex, often heartbreaking cases” and that “playing politics with healthcare is dangerous folly”.“His proposal would force birth upon children; victims of rape, incest and sexual slavery; or on much wanted pregnancies where the mother or the foetus will not survive his forced-birth plans for them,” she said.
