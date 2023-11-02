South Australian councils' plan to mitigate coastal change as climate warms and sea levels rise

He said the workshops would discuss the protection of beaches and dunes, along with boat ramps, jetties, breakwaters and rock walls. He said that while South Australians will need to further adapt to climate change and make changes, there was time to think about how it could be done.

The department is working with the LGASA to help councils prepare for change and plan how they will adapt in the future.) "Where we've got flat, low-lying coastal areas a small amount of sea level change can cover quite a bit of land and that will affect not just development and infrastructure but natural systems and habitats that exist along the coast," Dr Townsend said.

Dr Townsend said it was necessary to consider shorebirds and mangroves and other areas that serve as nursery areas for marine species and to protect the oceans from water run-off.The Department has released online flood mapping of coastal areas along the Eyre Peninsula and Limestone Coast and the remaining areas of the state will be available to view from early next year.

