South African Olympic footballer Luke Fleurs reportedly shot dead in car jacking

South African Olympic footballer Luke Fleurs has reportedly died after being shot in a botched car jacking. Multiple reports out of Johannesburg say the 24-year-old was killed on Wednesday. Police are yet to issue an official statement, with a spokesperson telling Sunday World they were still gathering information. His club Kaizer Chiefs, who played a league game on Wednesday, have also yet to comment on the reports. But tributes have poured in for Fleurs.

“I cannot believe this after seeing him a few days ago,” South African journalist Lorenz Kohler wrote. “Incredibly sad moment. “My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.” TV presenter Thomas Mlambo said: “Death be not proud, rest in peace Luke Fleurs.” Fleurs was yet to make a league appearance for Kaizer Chiefs after joining from SuperSport United late last year. “Dreams do come true,” he wrote upon signing for his new clu

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Speaker of South African parliament accused of taking $135,000 and a wig in bribesNosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denies allegations she took bribes over three years while defence minister

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The good, the bad, the ugly: Puzzling move puts heat on Luke Beveridge despite thumping win7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Beau Lamarre, accused of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies murders, removed from NSW police forceSenior constable charged with murdering the couple while off duty has been sacked

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

– Billy Porter and Luke Evans are gay dads in poignant custody battleThis impeccably performed, engaging take on Kramer vs Kramer delivers a subtly shaded portrait of current gay lifestyles

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Luke Fergusson’s family in limbo for months after not being notified of DNA results7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Marmalade’s Luke Trickett and Afterpay alumni raise $16m for fintech start-upFormer Wilsons stockbroker and Australian national swimmer Luke Trickett has raised $16 million for his invoice payments start-up Marmalade.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »