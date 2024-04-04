South African footballer Luke Fleurs shot dead in car hijacking

A South African footballer and Olympian has been tragically killed aged 24 after being shot dead in a botched car hijacking, according to reports. Kaiser Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was allegedly fatally wounded during the shocking attempt in the Florida region of Gauteng, ten miles west of Johannesburg. SA Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told Sunday World in South Africa: “The police are waiting for information on the incident for now.

Sports news website iDiski Times added that a family member of Fleurs confirmed the news. Luke Fleurs has been killed aged 24. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) One said: “REST IN PEACE LUKE. It is too sad and sorry, my heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. RIP.” A fourth commented: “I can’t believe this.” A sixth responded: “I cannot believe this after seeing him a few days ago, incredibly sad moment, my heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.” And a final user replied: “Sorry Luke. We failed you br

